Aubrey G. Wyatt

November 13, 1934-September 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Aubrey G. Wyatt, 85, of Rock Island, IL, formerly of Trenton, MI, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, in Bettendorf, IA. A Celebration of Aubrey's life will be held at a later date.

Aubrey was born November 13, 1934 in Glo, KY, a son of George and Hazel (Music) Wyatt. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Aubrey married Bobbie Williams on May 28, 1955 in Prestonsburg, KY. He worked for 32 years as an electrician at McLouth Steel; and enjoyed working part time after retirement. Aubrey loved God and serving in church. He was a devoted family man and enjoyed bowling and golf. His smile would light up any room.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bobbie; daughter, Lisa (Douglas) Calamia, Rock Island; grandchildren, Derek Calamia, Rock Island and Hayley (Lucas) Winsman, Huntsville, AL; siblings, Gloria, Tipton and George Wyatt, Jr. and many extended family members and dear friends.

Aubrey was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, David, Perry and Mary "Jeanette" Wyatt.

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Heritage Church, Rock Island. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com