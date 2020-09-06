Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Aubrey G. Wyatt

Aubrey G. Wyatt

November 13, 1934-September 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Aubrey G. Wyatt, 85, of Rock Island, IL, formerly of Trenton, MI, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, in Bettendorf, IA. A Celebration of Aubrey's life will be held at a later date.

Aubrey was born November 13, 1934 in Glo, KY, a son of George and Hazel (Music) Wyatt. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Aubrey married Bobbie Williams on May 28, 1955 in Prestonsburg, KY. He worked for 32 years as an electrician at McLouth Steel; and enjoyed working part time after retirement. Aubrey loved God and serving in church. He was a devoted family man and enjoyed bowling and golf. His smile would light up any room.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bobbie; daughter, Lisa (Douglas) Calamia, Rock Island; grandchildren, Derek Calamia, Rock Island and Hayley (Lucas) Winsman, Huntsville, AL; siblings, Gloria, Tipton and George Wyatt, Jr. and many extended family members and dear friends.

Aubrey was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, David, Perry and Mary "Jeanette" Wyatt.

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Heritage Church, Rock Island. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.