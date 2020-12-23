Audie Gene Purcell

January 6, 1955-December 18, 2020

Audie Purcell, 65, formerly of Rock Island, Illinois, died December 18, 2020 in PA.

The son of Loyd and Barbara Purcell, born January 6, 1955 in Louisville, KY.

Graduated from Sherrard High School and was a retired heavy equipment operator.

Survived by wife, Marcy (Collier) and sons: Joshua Purcell (Jennifer) and their children and Daniel Purcell (fiancé Crystal) and her sons; mother, Barbara Purcell and brother, Scott Purcell and family.

Memorial service held at later date.

Memorial contributions to American Stroke Association.

