Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Audrey E. Ferris
ABOUT
Moline High SchoolRivermont Collegiate
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Audrey E. Ferris

February 21, 1936-January 10, 2022

BETTENDORF-Audrey E. Ferris, 85, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethany Home for Children and Families of Moline, Illinois.

Audrey was born in Moline, Illinois, on February 21, 1936, the daughter of Mauritz and Evelyn (Johnson) Liljegren. She attended Moline High School, North Park College, Chicago, Illinois, and graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island. On February 28, 1959, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Ferris in Moline.

Audrey served as a childcare worker at the Covenant Children's Home in Cromwell, Connecticut, for five years; after which she lovingly raised three children. Later, she was involved in the Early Childhood Program at St. Katharine's/St. Mark's school, now known as Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf. Audrey served as the business manager for Mature Focus, a publication that Ken and Audrey founded in 1992. They retired in 2000.

Always up for a game at the kitchen table, she particularly enjoyed a raucous match of Password or Pitch with her family. Audrey was a magnificent cook and prepared every meal with love. She was a lover of music: playing the piano and the ukulele. Her grandchildren will never forget how Grandma would sing, "You Are My Sunshine" to each one of them while strumming her "uke." An avid sports fan, she loved to cheer on the Chicago Cubs, Bears, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Audrey's husband, Ken, credits her with his over 50 years of success as a sports official. Simply put, he couldn't have achieved it without her support, patience, and encouragement.

A devout Christian her entire life, Audrey loved the Lord with all her heart. It gives her family great comfort to know she is now in the arms of her Savior.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Ken; her children, Kevin Ferris of Moline, Schary Sant Amour of Bettendorf, and Tonya (Brian) Ranum of Davenport; her grandchildren, Cooper (Amanda) Sant Amour, Summer Sant Amour, Reese Ranum and Chloe Ranum; her sister, Marilyn (Quin) Anderson of Northbrook, Illinois; and her brother, Jim (Barbara) Liljegren of Stoughton, Wisconsin.

Her parents preceded her in death.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Unity Point Hospice and Clarissa Cook Hospice for their tender and compassionate care shown to Audrey and her family during this difficult time.

"Her love was the greatest love."

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing her obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, IA
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My heartfelt sympathy to the Ferris family. May God bless you and keep you safe now and always. Ken, I am sorry for your loss. Coach Jerry Zinn. West H.S.
Jerry Zinn
January 16, 2022
As former neighbors we are saddened to learn of Audrey´s passing. She was someone we enjoyed so much when we had conversations however long or short. We admired her as someone wonderful to know. She brought such richness to your lives. With our heartfelt sympathy to Ken & families.
Nancy Scott
January 16, 2022
Dear Ken and family, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of lovely, wonderful Audrey! I can never picture her without a bright smile. During my years as a teacher at SKSM, I am grateful for having known her as a perfect parent to her charming children and a devoted wife to her equally devoted husband. What an outstanding role model she was! R.I.P., Audrey. You sure will be missed.
Carol Loula
January 14, 2022
Mr. Ferris, I´m so sorry for your loss, and so inspired by your love. May her memory be a blessing to you, always. Warmest wishes of peace and love. E. Rich
Elisabeth Rich Duckett
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results