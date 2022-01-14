Audrey E. Ferris

February 21, 1936-January 10, 2022

BETTENDORF-Audrey E. Ferris, 85, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethany Home for Children and Families of Moline, Illinois.

Audrey was born in Moline, Illinois, on February 21, 1936, the daughter of Mauritz and Evelyn (Johnson) Liljegren. She attended Moline High School, North Park College, Chicago, Illinois, and graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island. On February 28, 1959, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Ferris in Moline.

Audrey served as a childcare worker at the Covenant Children's Home in Cromwell, Connecticut, for five years; after which she lovingly raised three children. Later, she was involved in the Early Childhood Program at St. Katharine's/St. Mark's school, now known as Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf. Audrey served as the business manager for Mature Focus, a publication that Ken and Audrey founded in 1992. They retired in 2000.

Always up for a game at the kitchen table, she particularly enjoyed a raucous match of Password or Pitch with her family. Audrey was a magnificent cook and prepared every meal with love. She was a lover of music: playing the piano and the ukulele. Her grandchildren will never forget how Grandma would sing, "You Are My Sunshine" to each one of them while strumming her "uke." An avid sports fan, she loved to cheer on the Chicago Cubs, Bears, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Audrey's husband, Ken, credits her with his over 50 years of success as a sports official. Simply put, he couldn't have achieved it without her support, patience, and encouragement.

A devout Christian her entire life, Audrey loved the Lord with all her heart. It gives her family great comfort to know she is now in the arms of her Savior.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Ken; her children, Kevin Ferris of Moline, Schary Sant Amour of Bettendorf, and Tonya (Brian) Ranum of Davenport; her grandchildren, Cooper (Amanda) Sant Amour, Summer Sant Amour, Reese Ranum and Chloe Ranum; her sister, Marilyn (Quin) Anderson of Northbrook, Illinois; and her brother, Jim (Barbara) Liljegren of Stoughton, Wisconsin.

Her parents preceded her in death.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Unity Point Hospice and Clarissa Cook Hospice for their tender and compassionate care shown to Audrey and her family during this difficult time.

"Her love was the greatest love."

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing her obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.