Audrey R. Heyninck

January 2, 1934-June 16, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Audrey R. Heyninck, 87, of East Moline, passed away Wednesday June 16, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services will be held 10:00AM Monday June 21, 2021 at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd in East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home (9-10) where memorials may be made to the family. Entombment is at Greenview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, East Moline.

Audrey was born on January 2, 1934 in Moline, daughter of George and Chlotiel (Goswick) Thomas. She met the love of her life and best friend, Alphons Heyninck while out dancing and the two were married November 17, 1951 in Monmouth, IL. Audrey and Al welcomed three daughters and built a beautiful life together through hard work, love, and dedication to their family.

Audrey's great joys in life were many, but particularly her family, her dachshunds, the occasional trip to the "boat" to gamble, the Cubs, and spoiling her grand and great-grandkids with the chocolate of their choosing.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 69 years, Alphons; three daughters: Deborah Stumphy, East Moline, Kim (Vince) Heyer, Eldridge, and Carol (Fritz) Felske, Davenport; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; her brother: Dwight "Pinky" Thomas, Colona; several nieces, and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Darlene, brothers: George and Kenny; brother-in-law, Jack; and a sister-in-law, Edna.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.vanhoe.com.