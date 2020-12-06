Audrey Timm

June 10, 1927-November 30, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Audrey Timm, 93, of Rock Island, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at Manorcare, Moline. Private services and burial will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery, with Rev. Larson officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Milan, Illinois. Online condolences can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Audrey was born on June 10, 1927, in Long Beach, California and was the daughter of Albert and Gladys Hubner. She attended Stratford Public School where she received All State basketball recognition in 1943 and 1944. After graduation from high school, she graduated from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with degrees in music and education. On June 6, 1948, she married Edwin Timm in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and they were blessed with three children and 66 years of marriage.

Audrey was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church where she participated in various organizations and bible studies.

Those left to honor Audrey's memory include her children, John Timm, Barbara (Robert) Rauh, and Robert Timm, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Audrey was preceded in death by her brother, Leo and daughter-in-law, Patricia.

Audrey will be missed, but we are comforted in knowing that she is in Heaven, living in complete joy and eternal peace.