B Scott (Big Daddy) Gordon

December 4, 1964-October 4, 2021

B Scott "Big Daddy" Gordon passed away on Oct. 4, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. There will be no funeral services per his request. He was born Dec. 4, 1964, to parents Bob and Patty Gordon in Aledo, Illinois.

A celebration of life will be held at the R.I. Moose Lodge 190, 4410 9th St., Nov. 6 from 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

He was an avid Cubs and Bears sports fans. Please wear your favorite sports-themed clothing.

He graduated from RIHS, Class of 1982. He worked at DADCO, now Nott Co., from 1982-2021. Valued employee.

Bowling was a lifelong passion. He had two 800s, and numerous 300s. He taught his daughter well. Bowling scholarship helped put her through college. He acquired a multitude of lifelong friends through this sport.

Survivors include his wife, Terrie (Hendricks) Gordon; daughter from first marriage to (Sue McAtee Kyle), Ashlee Gordon (best friend Cam Kelly); brothers, Jeff and Mindy, RI, Patrick and Amber, RI; nephews, Ethan Gordon, Garrett Gordon; nieces, Carli Gordon, Lauren Weeks; and beloved fur babies, Lucky and Rosie.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Harley Pearl Gordon, Seaton, Ill., Louis-Fern Balmer, Keithsburg, Ill. Greeted by beloved dog, Buddy.

