The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
B. Scott Gordon
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021

B Scott (Big Daddy) Gordon

December 4, 1964-October 4, 2021

B Scott "Big Daddy" Gordon passed away on Oct. 4, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. There will be no funeral services per his request. He was born Dec. 4, 1964, to parents Bob and Patty Gordon in Aledo, Illinois.

A celebration of life will be held at the R.I. Moose Lodge 190, 4410 9th St., Nov. 6 from 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

He was an avid Cubs and Bears sports fans. Please wear your favorite sports-themed clothing.

He graduated from RIHS, Class of 1982. He worked at DADCO, now Nott Co., from 1982-2021. Valued employee.

Bowling was a lifelong passion. He had two 800s, and numerous 300s. He taught his daughter well. Bowling scholarship helped put her through college. He acquired a multitude of lifelong friends through this sport.

Survivors include his wife, Terrie (Hendricks) Gordon; daughter from first marriage to (Sue McAtee Kyle), Ashlee Gordon (best friend Cam Kelly); brothers, Jeff and Mindy, RI, Patrick and Amber, RI; nephews, Ethan Gordon, Garrett Gordon; nieces, Carli Gordon, Lauren Weeks; and beloved fur babies, Lucky and Rosie.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Harley Pearl Gordon, Seaton, Ill., Louis-Fern Balmer, Keithsburg, Ill. Greeted by beloved dog, Buddy.

Family and friends are invited to express condolences and share memories at www.mvcremation.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
R.I. Moose Lodge 190
4410 9th St., IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Teri and family- praying for you during this difficult time and in the days ahead. May you feel God´s presence. Scott was such a sweet guy he will be missed.
Kevin & Laura McSparin
Friend
October 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss Terri, he was always fun to see at the bowling alley.
Brenda Petersen
October 8, 2021
