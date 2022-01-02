Barbara "Bobby" Acuff

November 9, 1930-December 29, 2021

Barbara "Bobby" Acuff, 91, of Moline, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at UnityPoint, Rock Island, IL.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, IL, on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11 am with a visitation one hour prior to the service.

Barbara Lucia Acuff was born in Moline on November 9, 1930, to Earl and Nell (Keim) Acuff. She was employed for twenty years by the Illinois State Police as a Truck Weight Inspector, retiring in 2003.Throughout her life she also worked for Sherwin Williams, Dorhn Transfer, Rimco and French & Heck. Bobby enjoyed volunteering with WIAAA, RSVP, The Red Cross, Triad/ESO, City of Rock Island Police Senior Patrol and as a Lab Tech at Moline Lutheran.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

