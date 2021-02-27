Barbara Helen Bennett

January 9, 1939-February 24, 2021

BLUE GRASS-Barbara Helen Bennett, 82, of Blue Grass, IA, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Barbara was born January 9, 1939 to Ralph and Florence (Jacobs) Ritza in Davenport. On February 16, 1956, she was united in marriage to Earl Bennett.

Always a nature lover, Barbara had fond memories of the months she spent with her husband Earl while he was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force base, Alaska. She loved working in her well landscaped yard in Blue Grass. During the Spring, Summer, and Fall months she could be seen outside most days on her hands and knees weeding and tending to her flowers and other plants. She also had multiple bluebird houses and was very protective of the birds that nested in them.

She truly enjoyed the company of her extended family during the holidays and loved to carry on the family traditions of Lasagna dinners on Christmas Eve and cooking Ferden on New Years day.

As a member for over 70 years, Barbara also found great joy in attending services at her church.

Surviving relatives are son, Dan (Judy) Bennett, Blue Grass, grandchildren Keith Bennett (Jeanette), Kara (Ali) Hafez, Denver, daughter Deb (Brad) Neff, Davenport, grandchildren, Cory (Amy) Neff, Blue Grass, granddaughter, Carri Neff (Kory), Davenport, Sister, Janice Zinger, Davenport, Nephew Mark (Trish) Zinger, Davenport and Niece, Vicki (David) Kottman, Santa Rosa, CA, Cousin, Teri Stickler, Riverdale, Iowa, Sister in Law, Carolyn Bennett, nephew Todd Bennett, Niece Kim Bennett, Davenport, and five great grandchildren.