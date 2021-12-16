Barbara Betcher

November 22, 1935-December 12, 2021

Barbara Betcher, 86, of Geneseo, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at New Perspective Senior Living in Silvis, IL surrounded by her loved ones. A funeral service will be held at Vandemore Funeral Home – Geneseo Chapel on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 6 p.m. Deacon Robert O'Rourke will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. prior to the funeral service. A private family burial will take place on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the Rock Island Arsenal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Geneseo Senior Center.

Barbara was born on November 22, 1935, the daughter of Francis and Edith (Jadwiga) Duplissis, in Northampton, MA. Barbara graduated from Wharton High School and married Victor H. Betcher on December 13, 1953, in Wharton, NJ.

Always involved and volunteering, Barb was a member of St. Malachy's Church where she sang in the choir, was a member of Circle, Bible study and volunteered many hours of service. After retiring from the Rock Island Arsenal, she donated her time to Hammond Henry Hospital, was a member of the boards of Country Estates and the Geneseo Senior Center. She delivered for Meals on Wheels, played in bridge club and loved going to quilting club.

Nothing made her happier than cooking and baking for family and friends. She was a wonderful cook, an avid reader and gardener who could grow the best tomatoes around. Everyone could count on her -- for support, advice, a kind word, a hand -- and she would shine, always a ray of hope, kindness and love. Barb was loved by her family and everyone who knew her.

Those left to cherish her memory include daughters, Constance (Jefferson) Melby, Cynthia (Jerry) Betcher Wright, and Katherine Betcher. Grandchildren, Molly Danay (Ryan White), Hilary (Evan) Nelson, Sarah (Chris) Jacobi, Charlie Caldwell and Sampson Sprague; seven great-grandchildren, sister Elizabeth Duplissis and brother (nephew) Francis Duplissis.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Victor, parents Edith and Francis, brothers Robert and Donald Duplissis, and sister Mary Duplissis.