Barbara L. "Barb" Erdman
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Geneseo High School
FUNERAL HOME
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL

Barbara "Barb" L. Erdman

August 1, 1933-March 13, 2021

GENESEO-Barbara "Barb" L. Erdman, 87, of Geneseo, IL, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Clover Ridge Place, Maquoketa, IA. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church, Geneseo, Pastor Mark England will officiate. Burial will follow at North Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory, Geneseo Chapel, mask are required as well as maintaining social distancing. Memorials may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church, Geneseo Public Library, or the Henry County Humane Society, Geneseo.

Barb was born August 1, 1933, the daughter of Charles and Clara Rose (Culver) Kasnick in Evanston, IL. After high school graduation from Geneseo High School in 1951, Barb married M. Burdette Erdman on January 27, 1952 at First United Methodist Church in Geneseo. Barb enjoyed farming with Burdette in rural Geneseo for many years until his death in 2008. She was a member of Grace church, the Columbian Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, on the Board of Trustees for the Geneseo Public library District and the Rose Circle at Grace church as well as it's Library committee.

Those left to cherish her memory include her; daughter, Marcia (Jeff) Treinen, of Maquoketa, IA, a step grandson, Jason (Jessi) Haptonstall, two step great-granddaughters; Mindie and Emma Haptonstall, sisters; Joan Johnson of Geneseo, Nancy Clemenson of Tinley Park, IL, Laura Hostens of Green Valley, IL, and sister-in-law; Elizabeth Erdman.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband M. Burdette, her parents; Charles and Clara, and a brother, Charles Kasnick.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave, Geneseo, IL
Mar
17
Funeral service
Grace United Methodist Church
Geneseo, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo.
