Barbara J. (Hulett) Forsberg

December 01, 1930-March 29, 2021

MOLINE-Barbara J (Hulett) Forsberg, 90, of Moline, died Monday, March 29, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 5, 2021, at 12:30p.m. at New Hope Church 2305 7th Ave Moline, IL. Visitation will be from 11:00-12:30p.m. at the church. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to New Hope Church, Moline.

Barbara was born on December 01, 1930, in Bushnell, IL, the child of Frank and Velma (Stambaugh) Hulett. She married William Lester Forsberg on June 3, 1949 in Moline. He preceded her in death on May 23, 2012. Barbara worked in the accounting department for Moline Iron Works prior to having her children. She then went on to give audio testing at grade schools after her children were raised. She was a deaconess and sunday school teacher at the Moline Gospel Temple. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crafts, ceramics, making decorative eggs. Barbara loved her family with her whole heart. She truly enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren grow and loved watching their tennis matches.

Survivors include her children, Doug (Val) Forsberg, Moline, Brian (Shelly) Forsberg, Moline; grandchildren, Aaron (Rachel) Forsberg, Des Moines, IA, Drew (Gaby) Forsberg, Laredo, TX, Brooke (Nate) DeVol, Davenport,IA, Jenna Forsberg, Milan, IL; great grandchildren, Hadley, Kensington, Mila, Hannah; sister, Patricia (Gordon) Schwabe, Moline, sister-in-law, Judy Hulett, East Moline; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandchild, Chelsea, and brothers, Frank Jr., and Wilbert Hulett.

"Special thanks to friends and family who stopped by to visit during her illness. Thanks also to her compassionate personal caregivers Ann, Izzy, Liz, Bailee, Marjie, and the nurses and staff at Compassus for their sincere and dedicated service".

