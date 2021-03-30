Menu
Barbara J. Forsberg
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Barbara J. (Hulett) Forsberg

December 01, 1930-March 29, 2021

MOLINE-Barbara J (Hulett) Forsberg, 90, of Moline, died Monday, March 29, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 5, 2021, at 12:30p.m. at New Hope Church 2305 7th Ave Moline, IL. Visitation will be from 11:00-12:30p.m. at the church. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to New Hope Church, Moline.

Barbara was born on December 01, 1930, in Bushnell, IL, the child of Frank and Velma (Stambaugh) Hulett. She married William Lester Forsberg on June 3, 1949 in Moline. He preceded her in death on May 23, 2012. Barbara worked in the accounting department for Moline Iron Works prior to having her children. She then went on to give audio testing at grade schools after her children were raised. She was a deaconess and sunday school teacher at the Moline Gospel Temple. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crafts, ceramics, making decorative eggs. Barbara loved her family with her whole heart. She truly enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren grow and loved watching their tennis matches.

Survivors include her children, Doug (Val) Forsberg, Moline, Brian (Shelly) Forsberg, Moline; grandchildren, Aaron (Rachel) Forsberg, Des Moines, IA, Drew (Gaby) Forsberg, Laredo, TX, Brooke (Nate) DeVol, Davenport,IA, Jenna Forsberg, Milan, IL; great grandchildren, Hadley, Kensington, Mila, Hannah; sister, Patricia (Gordon) Schwabe, Moline, sister-in-law, Judy Hulett, East Moline; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandchild, Chelsea, and brothers, Frank Jr., and Wilbert Hulett.

"Special thanks to friends and family who stopped by to visit during her illness. Thanks also to her compassionate personal caregivers Ann, Izzy, Liz, Bailee, Marjie, and the nurses and staff at Compassus for their sincere and dedicated service".

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Visitation
11:00p.m. - 12:30p.m.
New Hope Foursquare Church in Moline
2305 7th Avenue, Moline, IL
Apr
5
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
New Hope Foursquare Church in Moline
2305 7th Avenue, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the honor of taking care of Barb for a year. She kept me on my toes and always laughing. Although I was there to "take care" of her, She was a caretaker by nature. She was always making sure I had enough to eat, telling me to sit down and rest, etc. I will miss Barb dearly, but I know she is home with Lester and is at peace. Thank you to the Forsberg family for allowing me to spend so much time with her, she holds a special place in my heart forever.
Bailee Duyvejonck
April 5, 2021
Grandma Barb was the kindest most god loving woman i ever knew. She will be greatly missed by so many. The earth lost an angel but God has gained one. Such a faithful servant. I love you Barb.
Kim Collins
March 30, 2021
I met Barbara six year's ago the sweetest lady! Every couple of month's my neighbor Shelly would pick us all up we would be off for a day of lunch and shopping. God welcomed home a new angel! My condolences to Forsberg family.
Kindel Chevrestt
March 30, 2021
Such a beautiful lady rests now with Jesus. She was one of the kindest, most loving people I have ever known. She lived a life that revealed her love for the Lord. She was a great example for all who knew her.
Gary & Deb Hamerlinck
March 30, 2021
