Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara "Bobbi" Hansen
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Barbara (Bobbi) Hansen

May 6, 1944-September 12, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Bobbi, 77, of East Moline, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Kahl Home, Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be 5-7 Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Bobbi was born to Lewis (Smokey) and Gestal (Kay) Sutton on May 6, 1944, in Springfield, IL. She grew up in East Moline graduating from United Township High School in 1962. Bobbi married Dale Hansen on June 16, 1962.

She retired from Deere & Co., after 20 years of service. In retirement she enjoyed spending the winter months on Marco Island, FL, where she loved her daily walks on the beach and playing tennis. Bobbi enjoyed spending time working in her flower garden and visiting with family and friends.

Bobbi is survived by her husband, Dale; children Jill (Mike) Young and Becky Hansen; grandchildren Tyler (Jaylee) Swanson, Jenna MacMillan (fiancé, Spencer Durham), Shannon MacMillan, Tim (Tonya) Young, Brandon Young and Breanne Young; six great grandchildren; sisters in law, Diana Sutton and Dorothy (Gary) McReynolds. Bobbi is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved brother, Gary Wayne Sutton.

The family thanks Kahl Home and the staff for the great loving care they provided Bobbi over her six years in their care.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Kahl Home.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Virginia Sutton-Carlisle
September 15, 2021
Bobbi has had a long road getting here, she has been in my heart every day. Thinking of you Jill and Becky and all of the rest of her family. Family was very important to Bobbi ! I will miss her every day and remember all of the fun times we had together ! Hugs to you all. If you need anything, please let me know. Love, Bev
Beverly L Davis
Friend
September 14, 2021
So sorry for your family's loss, our prayers are with you all. Bobbi was such a sweetheart & we will remember all of the fun times we had with her
Sheryn &Bob West
Family
September 14, 2021
Sorry for you and your family's loss.
Marsha Fox
September 14, 2021
Grant and I send our love and prayers for comfort and peace at this sad time.
Grant and Kathy Andersen
September 14, 2021
Jill & Mike, We are so sorry for your loss. I remember hearing such great stories or your mom and then meeting her at a fundraiser at the Figgi. May she rest in peace and you find comfort in your many memories. Mae & Emory
Mae Franklin
September 14, 2021
Jill, Becky, Mike and family, Our sympathy and prayers for all of you during this difficult time.
Lisa and Marty Orwitz
September 14, 2021
God Bless Bobbi , she was such a sweet and wonderful friend. As was her brother Gary Sutton. RIP Bobbi
Dee Karstens
September 14, 2021
So sorry. Prayers and thoughts for Bobbi's family. God bless.
Pat & Roger Panicucci
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results