Barbara (Bobbi) Hansen

May 6, 1944-September 12, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Bobbi, 77, of East Moline, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Kahl Home, Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be 5-7 Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Bobbi was born to Lewis (Smokey) and Gestal (Kay) Sutton on May 6, 1944, in Springfield, IL. She grew up in East Moline graduating from United Township High School in 1962. Bobbi married Dale Hansen on June 16, 1962.

She retired from Deere & Co., after 20 years of service. In retirement she enjoyed spending the winter months on Marco Island, FL, where she loved her daily walks on the beach and playing tennis. Bobbi enjoyed spending time working in her flower garden and visiting with family and friends.

Bobbi is survived by her husband, Dale; children Jill (Mike) Young and Becky Hansen; grandchildren Tyler (Jaylee) Swanson, Jenna MacMillan (fiancé, Spencer Durham), Shannon MacMillan, Tim (Tonya) Young, Brandon Young and Breanne Young; six great grandchildren; sisters in law, Diana Sutton and Dorothy (Gary) McReynolds. Bobbi is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved brother, Gary Wayne Sutton.

The family thanks Kahl Home and the staff for the great loving care they provided Bobbi over her six years in their care.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Kahl Home.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.