Barbara 'Barbie' Lackey McSparin

March 4, 1951-November 7, 2020

Barbara Leona McSparin of Norfork, Arkansas, passed away Saturday November 7, 2020, at Baxter Regional Hospital in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 69. A Memorial Service was held at the Bar None Cowboy Church on November 14th. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Quad Cities at a later date. Memorials may be made to Bar None Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 1359, Mountain Home, AR 72654.

Barbara and her twin sister Belvia were born March 4, 1951, in Moline, Illinois, the daughters of Paul and Virginia Jones Lackey. She married Bryan McSparin on January 18, 2013, in Rock Island, IL. In 2016 they moved to Norfork, Arkansas. Barbie's career began as the 1st woman EMT at Illini Hospital. After moving to Florida she obtained her Paramedic certification and worked as a Firefighter Paramedic at Pompano Beach Fire Rescue. While working there she obtained her Registered Nurse's license. Later she worked at Genesis Medical Centers in Davenport, Iowa. She retired January 1, 2016 as Nurse Supervisor from Hammond Henry Hospital in Geneseo, Illinois. She worked hard and she played hard. Barbie enjoyed horseback riding, boating, kayaking and fishing. As a member of the Bar None Cowboy Church she enjoyed teaching the younger children about Jesus. She said she was always learning more about her faith.

Barbie is survived by her husband, Bryan McSparin of Norfork, AR; brothers, Steve (Diana) Lackey of Silvis, IL, Paul (Nancy) Lackey of Moline, IL, Dean (Shellie) Lackey of Alton, IL and Dennis Lackey of Florida; step-daughter, Lori (Jason) Hackett of Bradenton, FL; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Kyser and sister, Belvia.

Online condolences can be made at https://www.kirbyandfamily.com/obituaries/Barbara-Mcsparin/.