Barbara Joy McLoud

January 8, 1944-March 26, 2022

Barbara Joy McLoud, 78, of Georgetown, TX, formerly of Silvis Heights, Illinois passed away on March 26, 2022, at her residence at "The Delaney" in Georgetown, Texas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at St. Mry's Catholic Church, Moline, IL. Fr. Tony Dittmer will be officiating. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Barbara was born January 8, 1944, in East Moline, IL, the daughter of Ralph and Elsie (VanDeVoorde) Karhoff. She graduated from Alleman High School in 1962. Beyond being an exceptional mother, Barbara was proud to be part of the team at some of the area's most notable employers, such as the Quad City Downs, American Air Filter, and First Mid-West Bank. In each instance her work ethic went unmatched. Upon retirement she moved to Texas and subsequently married Harry McLeod.

Barbara is survived by her son Scott Efflandt (wife Wendi), and daughter Molly Landon (wife Frankey, grandson Devin) and sister, Denise King (Jack). She was preceded in death by husband Harry McLeod, and daughter Kelli Snider.

She will be remembered for her commitment to family and friends, infectious smile, and willingness to share a laugh with others.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.deroofuneralhome.com