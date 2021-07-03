Barbara M. Miller

September 3, 1934-June 17, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Barbara M. Miller, 86, of Rock Island, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at St. Anthony's Care Center, Rock Island. A Celebration of life service will be 10 am, Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Milan.

Barbara was born on September 3, 1934 in Moline, a daughter of Elmer Marx and Julia Grace (McGuire) Marx. She married Gerald Jesse Newswander in June of 1953. He preceded her in death. She later married Kenneth Miller in November of 1987. He also preceded her in death. Barb was a florist at the Garden Shop, Rock Island and had worked at the 9th Street Nursery, Rock Island. She was a member at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Milan. Barb wrote several children's puppet skits, sang in the choir, small ensembles, and helped with VBS. She was involved in PTA, and a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader. Barb enjoyed collecting and displaying her Christmas Village at home.

Survivors include her children, Jerry (Linda) Newswander, Ankeny, IA., Rick Newswander, Rock Island, Mary Newswander, Rock Island and Sharon Knipe, Davenport; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.

Barbara is enjoying her reunion with family and friends and seeing her Lord and Savior.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gerald Newswander and Kenneth Miller; a daughter, Nancy Newswander; siblings, Donald Coones and Josephine Layman.

Family thanks St. Anthony's and Heartland Hospice for their care.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.