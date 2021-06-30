Barbara "Bobbi" Petersen

July 13, 1937-June 29, 2021

SILVIS-Barbara "Bobbi" Petersen, 83, of Silvis, Illinois died Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at home.

A Memorial Visitation is Friday, July 2nd from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Schroder Mortuary, Silvis. On Saturday, July 3rd a Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of East Moline, with visitation one hour prior. Memorials may be left for First Presbyterian Church of East Moline or Susan G. Komen.

Barbara Jean was born July 13, 1937 in Moline, Illinois the daughter of Harold and Irene Woodruff Korb. She graduated from United Township High School. On August 18, 1960, she married LeRoy Petersen in Wapello, Iowa. They were married until his passing on December 17, 2016. Bobbi worked in real estate rental in partnership with her husband. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of East Moline and was active with church activities. She enjoyed playing games, especially dominos with her friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter: Gayle (Scott) Carr of Mapleton, Illinois; grandchildren: Matthew Carr and Sara Carr; sister: Nancy Schulte of East Moline as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

