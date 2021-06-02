Barbara Louise Peterson

July 22, 1950-May 28, 2021

CAMBRIDGE-Barbara Louise Peterson 70, of Cambridge passed away on May 28, 2021, at Specialty Select Hospital in Davenport, IA. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 1:00 – 3:00 PM, with a brief sharing of memories for anyone who would like to following the visitation, at Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory-Geneseo Chapel. Memorials can be made in her name to St. Jude (stjude.org/donatetoday).

Barb was born July 22, 1950, in Havre de Grace, Maryland. She was the eldest of three daughters of Charles and Virginia Burns. Barb and her husband Todd were married for 35 years and raised two wonderful sons. She was a person full of life that shined a bright light on everyone she met. She also loved spending time with her family, friends, and especially her grandkids.

Barb was a hairstylist for over 30 years and has owned and operated her own salon Hair 4 U in Geneseo for the last six years. You would often see her with colorful hair, she saw the world full of color. Whenever you would see Barb, she would welcome you with a warm smile, open arms, and a lending ear.

She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Todd Peterson of Cambridge, children; Matthew Peterson of Andover, IL, Gregory (Kayla) Peterson of Geneseo, IL, Debbie (Michael) Adams of Bel Air, MD, Kathy Daly of Carlsbad, CA; and two grandchildren, Adriana and Myles Peterson.

Barb was proceeded in death by her parents, Charles and Virginia Burns.