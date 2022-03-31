Menu
Barbara J. Reynolds

Barbara J. (Hobart) Reynolds

July 19, 1932-March 29, 2022

MILAN-Barbara J. (Hobart) Reynolds, 89, of Milan, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island.

Private services will be held. Entombment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to QC Paws.

Barbara was born on July 19, 1932 in Rock Island, the daughter of Elmer and Hazel (Bryant) Hobart. She married Marvin Reynolds, in 1955. Barbara served in the U.S. Army, in the Women's Army Corps (WAC.) Barbara worked for the family business at Hobart's Tropical Fish Shop, which she was very passionate about, and later worked as a home health aide. She was very close with her daughter and granddaughter and spent as much time with them as she could. Their favorite place to go was Chicago for a shopping spree. Barbara loved all animals, especially dogs. She had a black poodle, Max, whom she adored. She enjoyed jewelry of all kinds, especially her signature hair clips.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Peggy (John) Snook; son, Todd (Pam) Reynolds; granddaughter, Alyssa (Presley) Cullen; great granddaughter, Parker Cullen; and special care taker, Carol. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Peggy and Ronald Hobart; and loving dog, Max.

Condolences may be left at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 31, 2022.
She will be greatly missed and I will miss the many talks we had, Rest in Peace Barb.
Peggy Sierra
March 31, 2022
