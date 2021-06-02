Menu
Barbara Jean Stickler-Stabler
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Barbara Jean Stickler-Stabler

November 19, 1960-May 26, 2021

GENESEO-Barbara Jean Stickler-Stabler, 60, of Geneseo, Illinois went home to Jesus on May 26th, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Barbara Jean was born November 19th, 1960 in Moline, the rebellious daughter of Jesse and Marjorie (McDanolds) Stickler. She grew up on a farm in Port Byron Ill, the youngest of 6 kids, she loved running around the farm causing mischief with her nephew.

Barb loved animals, esp. her horses and her cats. She enjoyed a clean house, cooking a good meal and entertaining anyone who came around. She also spent time in Germany, Colorado and Mississippi, where she picked up wonderful people along the way. She was always excited when she would get to see her grandchildren and spend time with her kids. Barbara lived her life to the fullest, and on her own terms. She was here for a good time, not a long time.

Barbara is survived by two children, Jenny (Kenny) Nyquist of East Moline, Illinois and Joshua (Genie) Stanley of Annawan, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; siblings Lenzy (Brenda) Stickler, Cathy (Willie) Hemm and Nancy (Wayne) Boyer; an Aunt Jean McKinney; and many nieces and nephews; Her significant other Larry O'Neil and his family and Badboyz her cat. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter Jackie Hockaday; a nephew Troy Stickler and siblings, Bonnie Lund and Jim Stickler.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Prayers to the family,lenzy and Brenda have been family friends for many years.
Tom Hurr
Other
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results