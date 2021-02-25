Barbara L. Stinocher

December 1, 1938-February 20,2021

Barbara L. Stinocher, 82, passed away peacefully at home, February 20,2021.

Quad Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with services.

Barb was born on December 1, 1938 the daughter of Koiel and Winona Marsh. Barbara was married to James C Scott in 1959 later she married Gerald Stinocher in 1970. Barb graduated from UTHS in 1956. She attended Park College and Moline Community College. Barb became a realtor in 1971 and was President of Associates Division Rock island county Board of Realtors from 1975-1976. Barb always said she did many things to support her real estate habit, which included many sales opportunities and service work. Barb was a devoted servant and member of Memorial Christian Church, Moline.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry, children, James (Tammie) Scott, Laura (Charles) York, stepchildren, Jerry (Chris) Stinocher, Jeff (Denise) Stinocher, 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded by her parents and brother Calvin Marsh.

The family invites family and friends to an open house and luncheon Friday, February 26 from 2pm – 4pm at Memorial Christian Church in Moline.

