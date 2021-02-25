Menu
Barbara L. Stinocher
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

Barbara L. Stinocher

December 1, 1938-February 20,2021

Barbara L. Stinocher, 82, passed away peacefully at home, February 20,2021.

Quad Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with services.

Barb was born on December 1, 1938 the daughter of Koiel and Winona Marsh. Barbara was married to James C Scott in 1959 later she married Gerald Stinocher in 1970. Barb graduated from UTHS in 1956. She attended Park College and Moline Community College. Barb became a realtor in 1971 and was President of Associates Division Rock island county Board of Realtors from 1975-1976. Barb always said she did many things to support her real estate habit, which included many sales opportunities and service work. Barb was a devoted servant and member of Memorial Christian Church, Moline.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry, children, James (Tammie) Scott, Laura (Charles) York, stepchildren, Jerry (Chris) Stinocher, Jeff (Denise) Stinocher, 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded by her parents and brother Calvin Marsh.

The family invites family and friends to an open house and luncheon Friday, February 26 from 2pm – 4pm at Memorial Christian Church in Moline.

Online condolences may be made at www.illowacremation.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Memorial Christian Church
Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Loved and will mis sweet Barb! A very special lady.
Rebecca Selix
February 26, 2021
We were very fortunate to have known Barb--she was a very fine person. Our condolences to Jerry and the Family.
Warren & Zora Cook
February 26, 2021
Jerry, So sorry to read about Barb. Please accept my condolences for your loss and prayers your family in this difficult time.
Doug Klingaman
Friend
February 26, 2021
Laurie and Jim, you and your families are in my prayers. Heartfelt sympathy.
Nancy Martin
February 25, 2021
Jerry - sorry to hear about Barb. I remember how nice she was to us when we were little kids. You are in our prayers.
brad stinocher
February 25, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of your loss. I pray that you find solace and healing.
Bryan Stinocher
February 25, 2021
