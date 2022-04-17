Barbara J. Witt

September 2, 1929-March 26, 2022

WINDSOR, WI-Barbara Jean "Barb" Witt, of Windsor, WI formerly of Rock Island, IL, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday March 26, 2022.

Barbara was born September 2, 1929 in Rock Island, Illinois, the daughter of Helen (Hayes) Wright and Forrest "Ted" Wright. Barbara attended First Lutheran Church, where she met Curtis L. Witt in Confirmation class. They graduated from Rock Island High School in 1947. On June 22, 1949 they got married, began farming and started raising a family.

In 1957 when they had three children, under 7 years-old, they moved to Champaign-Urbana so Curt could attend the University of Illinois and go on to Veterinary School. Barbara worked as a telephone operator while Curt attended and graduated from the U of I Veterinary School.

In June 1962. They moved to Charleston, Illinois for two years in a practice with a classmate. In 1964 with a new baby they moved to Maple Park, Illinois where they bought a Veterinary Practice. Barbara did the accounts, payroll and taxes. They had one more son in 1966 bringing the family total to seven. There were countless nights her children would come home to find Barbara working on the books at the dining room table, which faced the door, waiting up to make sure all were home safe before she went to bed. She loved her children with all her heart and gave them every opportunity to have what they wanted in life.

Barbara was very involved in her church, Grace Lutheran in Lily Lake, singing in the choir, serving in the Church Women of the ELCA. She volunteered for school activities and local charities. Barbara and Curt (Doc) owned and worked at the Witt Animal Clinic for over 40 years. Curt died August 27, 2007.

Barbara moved back to Rock Island and was very active in First Lutheran Church, where both her and Curtis were baptized, confirmed and married. She served on the council for twelve years, sang in the choir and served in many of the women's organization both locally and at the state level. Barbara held many officer roles in the West Conference of Church Women of the ELCA; Church Women United; Woman's Club of Rock Island and the Local 40 AARP, all simultaneously.

Barbara will be remembered for her genuine kindness to everyone, her caring for others, always willing to help and organize activities and get togethers. Barbara was a busy person that got things done. She was an avid bridge player for years. She played scrabble daily the last 6 years of her life and still at 92 would win by huge margins. Her smile lit up the room and you knew you were welcome whenever you entered her home.

Barbara is survived by two daughters; Cynthia Gorski, Tampa, Florida and Christine Williamson Witt (Robin), Windsor, WI; three sons; Daniel Witt, Austin, Texas, Douglas Witt, (Nancy Cole), Frisco, Texas; and David Witt, Atlanta, Georgia; one brother, Gerald Wright, Moline, IL; and two sisters-in-law, Virgie Copeland, Moline, IL, and Mary Wright, Elyria, OH; ten granddaughters; one grandson; four great-granddaughters; and one great-grandson.

Preceding Barbara in death besides her husband and parents; son-in-law the Rev. William Gorski and her brother, David Wright.

Memorials may be given to First Lutheran Church, Rock Island, Illinois.

A Memorial service will be held in July in Rock Island.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com, Cress Center, 6021 University Ave. Madison, (608) 238-8406