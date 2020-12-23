Barry L. Brown

July 18, 1939-December 21, 2020

Barry L. Brown, 81, of Taylor Ridge, died Monday, December 21, 2020 at his home. Cremation has been accorded. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Edgington Fire Department on Sunday, December 27th from 2 to 4 PM, with face masks required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Andalusia Fire Department. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family and condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Barry was born on July 18, 1939 in Moline, Illinois to Floyd & Opal (Steeples) Brown. He married Sharon Jump on July 26, 1957 in Green Rock, Illinois. Barry retired after many years of employment with Farmall.

Barry was an active community member. He served as Past President of the Andalusia/Edgington Fire Department; founding member and President of the Andalusia Volunteer Ambulance; Coached baseball for his sons and grandsons' teams; served on school boards, including BOSS ED; and operated a local tow truck. In his spare time, he was a dedicated family man who loved to hunt and had a talent for woodworking. Barry was a die-hard Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He loved his dogs, especially, Roscoe, Jake & Missy.

Barry is survived by his wife, Sharon; children & spouses: Rusty & carol Brown of Andalusia; Vanese & Keith Weitzel of Buffalo Prairie; grandchildren: Justin Schoolen and Claire & Peter Weitzel; sisters-in-law, Nadine Johnson of Edgington and Sylvia Jump of Silvis; and many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Leo, Bill, Donny and Jerry, his twin.