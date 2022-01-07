Belinda Ellen (Cleaves) Aguirre

February 24, 1941-January 5, 2022

Born in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine on February 24, 1941, Belinda died on January 5, 2022.

She leaves behind to mourn her passing her children, Rebecca (Jeff Biles), Paul Aguirre (Cheryl), and David Aguirre (Sandra). She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Madeleine, Victoria, Samuel, Abigail, Kaleb, Josephine, Megan and Karlton. She will be greatly missed by her sisters, Melissa (Mike) Stentoumis, Olivia Brunetti and Mary Lin Cleaves.

She will be greeted in Heaven by her parents, Arthur and Priscilla; and her brother, Dennis.

Belinda was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Alpena. Belinda devoted her life to fostering children after her own children were grown. She felt she had 'enough to share' and wanted to make certain she made a difference. She has left many lives touched and in a better place with her selflessness.

Belinda has asked for her ashes to be taken back to Maine so that she may forever rest in the place that formed the person she was. Her children will have a celebration of her life at a later date in the Quad Cities. She was so very special.