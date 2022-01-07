Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Belinda Ellen Aguirre
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022

Belinda Ellen (Cleaves) Aguirre

February 24, 1941-January 5, 2022

Born in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine on February 24, 1941, Belinda died on January 5, 2022.

She leaves behind to mourn her passing her children, Rebecca (Jeff Biles), Paul Aguirre (Cheryl), and David Aguirre (Sandra). She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Madeleine, Victoria, Samuel, Abigail, Kaleb, Josephine, Megan and Karlton. She will be greatly missed by her sisters, Melissa (Mike) Stentoumis, Olivia Brunetti and Mary Lin Cleaves.

She will be greeted in Heaven by her parents, Arthur and Priscilla; and her brother, Dennis.

Belinda was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Alpena. Belinda devoted her life to fostering children after her own children were grown. She felt she had 'enough to share' and wanted to make certain she made a difference. She has left many lives touched and in a better place with her selflessness.

Belinda has asked for her ashes to be taken back to Maine so that she may forever rest in the place that formed the person she was. Her children will have a celebration of her life at a later date in the Quad Cities. She was so very special.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I am currently serving as transitional minister (along with the Rev. Robert Case). On behalf of the congregation I would like to extend my sympathy and condolences to the family of Belinda Aguirre. Rest assured that you are all in our prayers.
Rev. Eugene Bacon
Other
January 8, 2022
Sunnyside Staff
January 8, 2022
Sending love to all her family and friends. <3
Dan and Christina Markowski
Other
January 7, 2022
Melissa and Mike Been a long time but I do remember Belinda and want to offer condolences to her passing to my long time friends. May she live forever in your hearts. John and Shan
John and Shan Corelis
Friend
January 7, 2022
My prayers are with the family, she sounded a spectacular human being. Becki - sending air hugs your way!
Kim Patro
January 7, 2022
Sympathy to all in your loss. We feel she is at peace, still with you and busy with the young in heaven. The obituary is beautiful.
Arlene & Glen Garrison
January 7, 2022
So sorry to hear of Belinda passing. She was one of the sweetest people I ever met. While working at Home Heating she & my husband Skip became friends. I sold Belinda her house in East Moline. She was so excited & proud of herself for accomplishing this on her own. May you find comfort in your memories. RIP Belinda.
Pamela Schuldt
Friend
January 7, 2022
Your Friends at Besser Company
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results