Beneta S. Brown

April 22, 1949-September 28, 2021

MILAN-Beneta S. Brown, 72, of Milan, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, attendees are to meet at the cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan or to Unity Point Hospice.

Beneta was born on April 22, 1949 in Rock Island, the daughter of Perry and Anna (King) Hardison. She married Daniel Fraser and later married Roy L. Brown on August 13, 2005. When Beneta was younger she worked at the Village Cab and Pool Hall in Milan. She was the owner/operator of Anna's Village Tap for 24 years in Milan. Beneta was part of multiple pool leagues, enjoyed playing bingo, slot machines, and bowling. She was a member of the Viola Lyons Club.

Beneta is survived by her daughters, Kimberley (Christopher) Gibson and Michelle (William) Murray both of Milan; grandchildren, Bobby (Nichol) Murray and Jessica (Fiancé, Louis Berg) Murray; great granddaughter, Amara Murray; and multiple step children, including Dan (Paula) Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy and her parents.

Online condolences may be left to Beneta's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.