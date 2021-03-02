Benny G. Bell

July 11, 1930-February 27, 2021

SILVIS-Benny G. Bell, 90, of Silvis passed away unexpectedly February 27, 2021 at Allure of Geneseo.

Visitation will be 12-2pm Thursday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Funeral services will be private. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, social distancing will be observed as well as capacity limits followed within the funeral home, and masks will be required. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan.

Benny was born July 11, 1930 the son of Lewis and Elizabeth Phlegar Bell. He married Betty Kendall March 23, 1954 in Moline. He worked at Spiegel's Moving and Storage and was a Forman at East Moline Metal where he earned the name "Ball Buster Benny". He was a member of the Vikings Club and enjoyed camping, fishing, cars and motorcycles. Benny was a social butterfly and his children were his pride and joy.

Benny is survived by his wife Betty; children Richard (Debra) Roeper of Port Byron, Marcella (Rick) Anderson of New Windsor, Sandra Helgason of Davenport, Brenda (Craig) Kauzlarich of Colona, Kim (Mark) Sikorski of Davenport, Karla (Bruce) Johnston of Rock Island, and Karen (Todd) VanOpdorp of Moline; 24 grandchildren; 35 (plus one on the way) great grandchildren; 7 (plus one on the way) great great grandchildren; siblings Pauline (Ralph) Phillips of Beckley, WV, Jacqueline (Lowell) Cooper of Lincoln, IL, and Danny (Julia) Bell of Coal City, WV and his beloved dog Baby.

Benny was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Jeremy James Franks, 4 brothers, and 2 sisters.

