Benny Sweet

July 7, 1954-January 2, 2022

EAST MOLINE-Benny Sweet, 67, of East Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

A memorial mass will be 11:00 am. Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline, with Fr. Antonio Ditmer celebrating. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery where Moline American Legion Post #246 will present military honors. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House

Benny Alan Sweet was born July 7, 1954, in Davenport, Iowa, to Ben Lee and Mary Jane (Matthews) Sweet. He was a paramedic at Illini Medical Center, Silvis, for 30 years retiring in 2010. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing and cooking.

Benny is survived by his son, Bentley Sweet of Rock Island.

