Bernadette Rangel Schaecher

April 19, 1941-April 1, 2022

Bernadette Rangel Schaecher, 80, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2022, surrounded by family, at her home in Des Plaines, IL. She was, and always will be a loving presence.

Bernadette's early life was grounded in Catholicism. In her search for further meaning as an adult, she turned to the study of metaphysics. The family home became filled with books about spiritual life along with many volumes about health and nutrition. These two subjects were the topics of innumerable conversations as Bernadette served as a guide through life for her friends and family. Many benefited from her spiritual insights, loving wisdom, and generous heart. Upon retiring, she enjoyed many trips to visit children and grandchildren. A mild form of Parkinson's made traveling difficult later in life, but she enjoyed her time at home with frequent visits from her local relatives.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years Maurice, son, Christopher of Austin, TX, daughters, Annamarie of Tucson, AZ, Josefa of San Francisco, CA, Carmella (Gregoire Hamon) of Evanston, IL, and Clare (Michael Birch) of Harvard, IL. Bernadette and Maurice have seven beloved grandchildren.

Bernadette is also survived by her sisters Estella of Rolling Meadows, IL, and Cecilia of Rock Island, IL; and her brothers E. Bernard (Catherine) of Urbandale, IA, and Michael P. of Davenport, IA; and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

Bernadette was born on April 19, 1941, in Moline and raised in Silvis, IL. She is the daughter of Hilario and Lena (Blanco) Rangel, the fifth of nine children.

Bernadette was preceded in death by infant son, Raphael, her parents, and siblings: Richard, Arthur, Dolores, and Hilario "Henry".

Cremation rites have been accorded and a Celebration of Life gathering will be held for family and friends on June 18th, 2022, at Lake Opeka, Des Plaines Il. Condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]