The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Bernard H. "Pete" Pearson Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Bernard H "Pete" Pearson Jr.

March 16, 1946-January 8, 2022

Bernard H "Pete" Pearson Jr., 75, of Silvis, passed away January 8, 2022, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd, Moline. Inurnment will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens.

Bernard was born on March 16, 1946, in Moline, the son of Bernard and Zada (Gottardt) Pearson. Bernard served in the United States Navy. He was married to Becky J Miller on October 11, 1968, in Galesburg, IL. Bernard worked as a janitor and then as a warehouse manager for the Moline School District retiring after 30 years. He loved to play golf and spend time with his family.

Survivors include his wife; children, Richard (Jill) Pearson, Des Moines, IA, Cynthia (Brian) Pearson-Smith, Plainfield, IL, Lisa (Chad) Dusenberry, Pittsboro, NC; grandchildren, Russell Pearson, Sara Pearson, Anna Smith, Samuel Smith, Jacob Dusenberry, Zada Dusenberry; sisters, Peggy Tollenaer, Moline, Patricia (Bill) Sandoval, East Moline, Becki (Greg) Boswell, Moline; and brothers, Jack (Etta) Pearson, LaVergne, TN, Steven (Kay) Pearson, Titusville, FL, Mark (Ginny) Scott, Clinton, IA, James (Diane) Wince, East Moline, Terry (Julie) Wince, Moline.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Phyllis Huber
Friend
January 14, 2022
