Bernice R. Marlin

September 26, 1934-November 12, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Bernice R. Marlin, 86, of Rock Island, Ill., passed away Thursday November 12, 2020 at St. Anthony's Care Center, Rock Island.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday November 16, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, Ill., with private funeral service following visitation. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care, Rock Island.

Bernice was born September 26, 1934 in Kansas, a daughter of George and Lydia Steege Beasterfeld. She married Harold Bender. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a faithful member of Coyne Center Baptist Church, and enjoyed garage sales and word search puzzles.

She is survived by her sister, Marianna (Elmer) Hayes, Rock Island; brothers, Rayond (Peggy) Beasterfeld, Harveyville, Kan., and Charles (Mary) Beasterfeld, Topeka, Kan.; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great-great nieces and great-great nephews.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three children, Charles, Richard and Carol Bender; brothers, Christopher, Edward and Marvin Beasterfeld; and sisters, Evelyn and Christine Beasterfeld.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

Those attending services are required to wear face masks in the funeral home and observe social distancing. Capacity limitations will be monitored according to current Covid 19 guidelines.