Betty G. Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Betty G. Anderson

October 4, 1933-January 4, 2022

Betty G. Anderson, 88, of Moline, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

Betty was born on October 4, 1933, in Rock Island, the daughter of Carl and Lois (Reig) Flodeen. She married John Patrick McCoy on September 1, 1957, in Moline. She later married Joseph M. Anderson on April 29, 1976, in Las Vegas. He preceded her in death on January 16, 2002. Betty worked as a secretary for Modern American Mortgage Company and later as a homemaker. She was a member of the former Moline Gospel Temple in Moline and was currently attending Cornerstone Church. She enjoyed dancing, listening to live music, and going to the movies. Betty was known for her green thumb and she especially loved travelling to the Bahamas.

Survivors include her son, Michael McCoy, Silvis; stepson, Mark D. Anderson; stepdaughters, Britt Norris and Julie Grady; grandson, Steven McCoy, Moline; and close friend, Kelsey Goldsbury, Wapello, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joe; sister, Dorothy Brasmer and brother, Carl Flodeen, Jr.

Memories may be shared at www.esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
