Betty J. Berg

January 18, 1929-March 5, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Betty J. Berg, 92, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A live-streamed funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, and can be viewed at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Visitors are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Operation Smile.

Betty was born on January 18, 1929 in Rock Island, the daughter of Ernest and Mary (Lampson) Hall. She married Norman Berg Jr. on January 9, 1947 in Rock Island. Betty was a member of First Lutheran Church, Rock Island. She enjoyed horse racing, reading, and cooking. Betty loved watching the University of Iowa Hawkeyes basketball team.

Betty is survived by her children, David (Candace) Berg, Buffalo, IA, Kristine (Jim) Kemper, AZ, Kevin Berg, Rock Island, and Martin Berg, Rock Island; 19 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; parents, Ernest and Mary Hall; daughter, Diane M. Berg; sons, Norman (Robbie) III and Stephen Berg; brothers, Russell and Billy Hall; grandchildren, John Gurka, Diane Alexander, and Jessica Beinke; and great granddaughter, McKayla Kemper.

Online condolences may be left to Betty's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.