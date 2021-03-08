Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Betty J. Berg
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Betty J. Berg

January 18, 1929-March 5, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Betty J. Berg, 92, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A live-streamed funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, and can be viewed at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Visitors are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Operation Smile.

Betty was born on January 18, 1929 in Rock Island, the daughter of Ernest and Mary (Lampson) Hall. She married Norman Berg Jr. on January 9, 1947 in Rock Island. Betty was a member of First Lutheran Church, Rock Island. She enjoyed horse racing, reading, and cooking. Betty loved watching the University of Iowa Hawkeyes basketball team.

Betty is survived by her children, David (Candace) Berg, Buffalo, IA, Kristine (Jim) Kemper, AZ, Kevin Berg, Rock Island, and Martin Berg, Rock Island; 19 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; parents, Ernest and Mary Hall; daughter, Diane M. Berg; sons, Norman (Robbie) III and Stephen Berg; brothers, Russell and Billy Hall; grandchildren, John Gurka, Diane Alexander, and Jessica Beinke; and great granddaughter, McKayla Kemper.

Online condolences may be left to Betty's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Mar
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kevin and family my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Melanie Lemon
March 9, 2021
Sorry you´re loss, Betty was a special lady, she always made me feel I was welcome in her home.
Jim Brwn
March 8, 2021
