Betty Bornhoeft

January 11, 1932-June 11, 2021

EAST MOLINE-On Friday, June 11, 2021, Betty Bornhoeft, East Moline, passed away at age 89. The family will greet friends at Van Hoe Funeral Home from 10am until noon Friday. A Celebration of Life will begin at noon. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Betty was born on January 11, 1932, to Roland and Bernice (Kepner) Zimmerman. She married William "Bill" Bornhoeft May 20, 1952, in Moline. They raised one son, Steven, and two daughters, Susan and Janice.

Betty met Bill at the Moline Roller Rink, and they skated into a lifetime of adventure over the next 58 years. These adventures included many interests and travels, always meeting new friends along the way.

In 1978, Bornhoeft Heating and Air, East Moline was founded. Betty worked in the office until retiring in January of 1994. Their son Steven continued the company until April of 2009 when two of their grandsons took over and still run the family business.

She was a member of the "Mid-50's Club," which started in her home with fourteen girls from the 1950 mid-year graduating class of Moline High School. She looked forward to lunch every month with her friends of over seventy years. The caption in her senior yearbook described her life well, "Betty was indeed a good friend, one upon whom you could always depend." She was known for her quick wit, light-hearted spirit, infectious smile, and love for family and friends. Her secret to longevity was eating a cookie for breakfast every morning, preferably chocolate chip (no oatmeal or raisins).

Survivors include her three children, Steven (Darlene) Bornhoeft of East Moline, Susan (Michael) Freburg of Bettendorf, and Janice (Terry) Larson of Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Also included are her nine grandchildren, Chris (Liz) Bornhoeft, Steve (Hiroko) Bornhoeft, Steve (Carrie) Stone, Scott (Sarah) Stone, Karin (Jeremy) Dodge, Jessica (Dustin) Dixon, Travis Larson, Julie (Shannon) Freburg, and Michael (Lindsey) Freburg. She is also survived by her nine great-grandchildren, Vivian Bornhoeft, Jillian Bornhoeft, Chloe Stone, Matthew Stone, William Stone, Melora Dodge, Mazlyn Dodge, Michael Freburg, and Anna Freburg. Lastly, she is survived by her best friend forever, Jean Anderson.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bill, and her sister, Delores Jones.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions can be made to Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline, IL, where she was a member, or Genesis Health Services Foundation (Hospice), Davenport, IA.

Online remembrances may be left for the family at VanHoe Funeral home www.vanhoe.com.