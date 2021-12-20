Betty Lou (Crump) Hearn

August 30, 1939-December 18, 2021

Betty Lou (Crump) Hearn, 82, of Moline, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 18th, 2021, at River Crossing of Moline.

Services will be Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021 at 1 pm, at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, with a visitation prior to service beginning at 11 am until 1 pm. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, IL.

Betty was born in Lancaster, MO on August 30th, 1939, to Roy and Opal (Creson) Crump. She married Robert Hearn on October 13th, 1967, who preceded her in death in 2008.

In 1957, Betty graduated from Putnam County High School in Unionville, MO. She was a faithful federal service employee for the Rock Island Arsenal almost 23 years, retiring in 1999. She received recognition on July 1, 1991, for outstanding contributions to preserve peace and stem the tide of Iraqi aggression during Desert Storm and was officially commended by the Department of the Army for sustained superior performance throughout her career. She was a member of the Fireman's Wife Auxiliary, too.

Her enjoyments included Green Bay Packers football, her children and grandchildren's sports and events, puzzles, as well as old westerns.

Survivors include her children, Heather Horton (Tracey), Moline, IL, Diana Cotton (step-daughter), Pennsylvania, Thomas Hearn (Jenifer), Lawrenceville, IL; grandchildren, Andrew Bruckman (Nichole), Ashley Asmussen (Dalton), Paige Walker, Shyloh Ladson (Nathan), Noah Hearn; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Trammel, Yukon, OK, Shirley Johnson, Moline, IL; sister-in-law, Jean Crump, Pleasant Valley, IL .

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Bill.

