Betty S. Hernstrom

August 28, 1937-January 7, 2022

EAST MOLINE-Betty S. Hernstrom, 84, of East Moline, Illinois, formerly of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, January 7, 2022, in Alure of Moline, East Moline.

Services are 2 p.m. Monday, January 17, 2022, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with the Rev. Santina Poor officiating. Visitation is one hour before the service. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory. A funeral luncheon will be held at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe following the services.

The former Betty Susan Popp was born August 28, 1937, in Hamilton, Ohio, to William and Margaret (Kranbuhl) Popp. She married David Mikelson, and they were later divorced. She married John Hernstrom on February 21, 1979. He died May 21, 2013. She was a member of the former Union Congregational Church, Moline, and the Republican Women's Club. She enjoyed playing bridge.

Betty is survived by three children and spouses, John and Amy Mikelson of Columbus Junction, Iowa, Daniel Mikelson of Naples, Florida, and Sandra (Downing) and Ken Shindle of Coral Springs, Florida; three step-children, Terrance Hernstrom of California, Debra Hernstrom of Iowa City, Iowa, and Kyle Hernstrom of Moline; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and siblings and spouses, James and Debbie Popp of Hamilton, Ohio, and Sherron and Gary Kalbach of Los Altos, California.

Betty's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.