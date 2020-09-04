Betty Jean Claeys

April 17, 1920- August 23, 2020

MOLINE-Betty Jean Claeys, 100, passed away August 23, 2020, at Sierra Winds Health Center, Peoria, AZ.

Mrs. Claeys was born April 17, 1920 in Moline, to Richard R. and Hannah (Dasso) Bailey. She graduated from Moline High School in 1938 and worked for Modern Woodmen financial services. She married Francis Philip Claeys in 1947, and worked as a superintendent's secretary for the Moline School District in its Allendale administrative offices. She was also actively involved with Arrowhead Ranch at-risk youth home, Coal Valley.

Mrs. Claeys was a lifelong member of Bethel Wesley Methodist Church, Moline. Since moving to the Sun City, AZ, area, she has been a member of the Willowbrook Methodist Church, where she served on a number of projects, including years of knitting and crocheting baby items for charities.

She was also active in her senior community, Sierra Winds, volunteering on the welcoming committee, library committee, and as a visitor to patients in the Health Center.

Mrs. Claeys was preceded in death by her husband; brother, Richard F. Bailey; and sister, Marian Foss.

She is survived by a niece and four nephews, Pam (Jane Shanks) Bailey, Milan; Tom (Carol) Bailey, Moline; Gary Bailey, Darien, IL; Steven Foss, Rockford, IL; Jeff (Diane) Foss, Rhinelander, WI; and many great nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Claeys will be interred with her husband in the columbarium at Willowbrook Church. To send condolences to the family please visit www.SunlandMemorial.com.