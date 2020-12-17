Menu
Betty J. Johnson
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Rock Island High School
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Betty J. Johnson

November 25, 1931-December 15, 2020

Betty J. Johnson, 89, of Moline, passed away, Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at her residence.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Broadway Presbyterian Church, 710 23rd St, Rock Island. Private burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Broadway Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, or family. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Betty was born on November 25, 1931 in Moline, the daughter of George and Florence (Entler) Johnson. She was a lifelong member of the Broadway Presbyterian Church. She served on Session and was a Deacon. She taught Sunday School, and was a member of the women's church circle. She was active with the Women's Business Association and treasurer for the class of 1949 Rock Island High School. She had many good friends that she played cards with, went to lunch with, and helped along the way. Betty was always happy!

Survivors include her sister, Donna M. Johnson; nephew, Mike (Lynn) Decloedt; niece, Susan Toth; and many grand nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen, Marian, and George, and nephew, Bill.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Broadway Presbyterian Church
710 23rd St., Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
So very sorry to hear of your loss. Oh the memories I have of Betty and you thru my entire life. Picnics, cards, swimming, and on and on. GOD will hold her gently in his arms forever. Such a great lady! And the same for you. Live long and GOD bless Betty. Kelly & Mary Russell
Kelly Russell
December 26, 2020
We always enjoyed being around Betty and Donna. Donna, we are so sorry for your loss.
Frank and Jody Westbrooks
December 18, 2020
My sincerest sympathy,
Lois Marsoun
December 18, 2020
My sincere sympathy. I always loved Betty´s smile. She was a fine lady.
Lois Marsoun
December 18, 2020
