Betty J. Johnson

November 25, 1931-December 15, 2020

Betty J. Johnson, 89, of Moline, passed away, Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at her residence.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Broadway Presbyterian Church, 710 23rd St, Rock Island. Private burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Broadway Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, or family. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Betty was born on November 25, 1931 in Moline, the daughter of George and Florence (Entler) Johnson. She was a lifelong member of the Broadway Presbyterian Church. She served on Session and was a Deacon. She taught Sunday School, and was a member of the women's church circle. She was active with the Women's Business Association and treasurer for the class of 1949 Rock Island High School. She had many good friends that she played cards with, went to lunch with, and helped along the way. Betty was always happy!

Survivors include her sister, Donna M. Johnson; nephew, Mike (Lynn) Decloedt; niece, Susan Toth; and many grand nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen, Marian, and George, and nephew, Bill.

