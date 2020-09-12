Menu
Betty L. Carlson

January 27, 1929- September 10, 2020

VIOLA-Betty L. Carlson, 91, of Viola, Illinois died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Trinity Rock Island.

Private funeral services will be held at Viola United Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in Viola Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or Viola United Presbyterian Church. Dennison Funeral Home, Viola is handling arrangements.

Betty Lucille was born January 27, 1929 in Geneseo, Illinois a daughter of Ray Wilford and Lucille Whipple Wigant. On February 10, 1945, she married Ralph Carlson in Monmouth. They were married until his passing in 1988. Betty had worked as a beautician and as a CNA at Mercer County Hospital and with home care. She was a talented seamstress and loved to quilt. Betty was a devout member of Viola United Presbyterian Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law: Roger and Mary Carlson; daughter-in-law: Holly Carlson; grandchildren: Todd, Mark, Alicia, JC, Bryce and Seth; 6 great grandchildren and siblings: Martha Wigant, Charles (Mary) Wigant and Wilbur (Barbara) Wigant.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons: Larry and David, sister: Audrey Short and great granddaughter: Valerie.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Dennison Funeral Homes
