Betty Louise Schwartz

September 17, 1939-November 11, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Betty Louise Schwartz, 81, of East Moline passed away November 11, 2020 at her home.

Visitation will be 9:30-10:30am Saturday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the funeral service will be private, social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be required. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery in Moline. Memorials may be made to Friends of the Mentally Handicapped of Moline.

Betty was born September 17, 1939 in Buffalo Prairie, IL the daughter of John and Irma Gaines Baldwin. She married Donald M. Schwartz in 1956. She worked at Servus Rubber as a utility worker and at Skrudland Photo in customer service. Betty enjoyed reading and was never without a book. She also enjoyed boating, traveling to Texas, and spending time with her family and grandson.

Survivors include her husband Don; son Donald M. II (Patti) Schwartz; grandson William "Bill" (Kelley) Schwartz and a brother Richard (Linda) Baldwin.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Dana Rinaldi.

