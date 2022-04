Betty Louise Steines Nerhus

December 24, 1931-December 28, 2021

LOST NATION-Betty Louise Steines Nerhus, 90, died December 28, 2021, at Wheatland Manor. Betty Leonard was born December 24, 1931.

Surviving are daughters, Shirley, Susan, Bonnie and Deb; 17 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom, Rob, Dave and Mike; sisters, Sandy and Pat.

Preceded in death by husbands, Delbert and Don; son, Ron; sons-in-law, Ken and Tom; grandson, Jeremy; great-granddaughter, Amber; great-great-granddaughter, Novalee; brothers, Richard, Gerald, Bill and Jim and a sister, Linda.

Visitation is at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound Monday from 9:00 until service at 11:00 a.m. Burial Rose Hill Cemetery, Calamus. Complete obituary at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com