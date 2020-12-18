Betty A. Powell

October 23, 1940-December 17, 2020

MOLINE-Betty A. Powell, 80, of Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her home.

Betty Arlene Roth was born October 23, 1940 in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Willis and Beulah (Denly) Roth.

She grew up on a farm in Southeast Iowa and was very involved in 4-H club with her brother Dennis and their parents. She was also a member of the Rainbow Girls. She lived by the 4-H Motto, "to make the best better" and shared and taught this philosophy with everyone she met. Betty was a student and teacher of food and nutrition all her life. She worked for many years as a Weight Watcher Leader prior to her retirement.

Betty married Ronald LeRoy "Reb" Powell, March 12, 1961 and they were married almost 60 years.

She is survived by her beloved husband Reb; daughter Collette Powell of Davenport and son Dennis Powell of Bettendorf; and two grandsons, Nate Cosner and Andrew Burger (Sarah), and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Dennis Roth.

A private memorial service will be held. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to: New Kingdom Trailriders, 18929 81st Street, Sherrard, Illinois 61281, in honor of Betty's grandson, Nate Cosner.

