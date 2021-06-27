Betty J. Roberts

November 10, 1944-June 18, 2021

Betty J. Roberts, 76, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Inurnment will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at National Cemetery, Rock Island, those wishing to attend burial are asked to meet at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island by 10:30 am to depart at 10:45 am. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Betty was born on November 10, 1944, in Brownsville, TN, the daughter of Willie and Maggie (Baltimore) Coleman Sr. She married Willie Roberts Sr. on May 12, 1994, in Rock Island. Betty ran her own in-home daycare. She enjoyed watching westerns, soap operas and game shows.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Paula Coleman; bonus children, Willie Roberts Jr., Wylinda Johnson, Melissa Cook, Nanda Roberts, and Michelle Roberts; grandchildren, Amber Brooks, Alexandria Brooks, Amirre Coleman; numerous bonus grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Lillie Taylor, Kenneth (Gwen) Coleman, John Coleman, Laverne Coleman, David (Harriet) Coleman, Ezekiel (Patricia) Coleman, Luella Pearson, Pearline (Oliver) Reed, Rosie Lee Muex, Arnette House, Robert House, and Joseph (Ora) House; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; bonus sons, Lynn Anthony and Elton Ray Roberts; stillborn granddaughter, Aubrey Brooks; and 5 siblings.

