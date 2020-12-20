Menu
Betty J. Scott
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Betty J. Scott

August 29, 1929-December 6, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Betty J. Scott, 91, of East Moline passed away December 6, 2020 at Genesis Illini Campus.

Visitation will be 11-12pm Wednesday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, social distancing will be observed as well as capacity limits followed, and masks will be required within the funeral home. Funeral services will be private followed by burial at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.

Betty was born August 29, 1929 in Fairview, IL the daughter of Elva and Geraldine Culverson Coleman. She married Fred L. Scott and later divorced. Betty was an expert gardener and loved serving people. She enjoyed water aerobics and gathering with friends and family. Betty was known as the flower lady at Hope Creek nursing home. But was so much more than that. She is loved by so many because she loved so many. Her kids have never known her to have had a resentment against a single person.

Survivors include her children Jimmie Scott, Larry (Jolene) Scott, Teresa (Alfred) Bivens, and Tammy (Kevin) Nees; 15 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and many more that considered Betty their grandma.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Schroder Mortuary
Silvis, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Betty will always be remembered as the BEST PLANT lady at Hope Creek. She will be missed greatly.
Vickie Glasgow
December 23, 2020
I am grateful to have been one of Betty´s nurses at hope creek. She had the biggest heart, was so selfless, and always had a smile on her face. She will be very missed. My deepest condolences.
Emily Meier
December 22, 2020
My sympathies to your family. I just loved Betty. She was so sweet. My mother was in Hope Creek as well and I got to know Betty through my visits there. We always shared a hug. Great memories.
Sue Stroup
December 22, 2020
