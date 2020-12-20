Betty J. Scott

August 29, 1929-December 6, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Betty J. Scott, 91, of East Moline passed away December 6, 2020 at Genesis Illini Campus.

Visitation will be 11-12pm Wednesday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, social distancing will be observed as well as capacity limits followed, and masks will be required within the funeral home. Funeral services will be private followed by burial at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.

Betty was born August 29, 1929 in Fairview, IL the daughter of Elva and Geraldine Culverson Coleman. She married Fred L. Scott and later divorced. Betty was an expert gardener and loved serving people. She enjoyed water aerobics and gathering with friends and family. Betty was known as the flower lady at Hope Creek nursing home. But was so much more than that. She is loved by so many because she loved so many. Her kids have never known her to have had a resentment against a single person.

Survivors include her children Jimmie Scott, Larry (Jolene) Scott, Teresa (Alfred) Bivens, and Tammy (Kevin) Nees; 15 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and many more that considered Betty their grandma.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com