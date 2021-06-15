Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty G. Lundquist Willett
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
204 West Husseman Street
Roanoke, IL

Betty G. Lundquist Willett

November 18, 1931-June 13, 2021

ALPHA-Betty G. Lundquist Willett, age 89, of Alpha, IL passed away at her home Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Alpha United Methodist Church. The funeral service will directly follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at the Alpha Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be left to the Oxford Twsp. Fire Department, Alpha United Methodist Church, or the Alpha Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

She was born November 18, 1931 in Alpha to Ida M. Strandberg and the late Ralph E. Lundquist. She graduated with the first graduating class for AlWood High School. She married Lyle "Shorty" Willett on April 16, 1949 in Cambridge, IL. He preceded her in death on October 3, 2009.

Betty was a homemaker and belonged to the Alpha United Methodist Church and its Women's Group. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing cards and games with her family and working crossword puzzles.

Survivors include 1 son, Barry (Anna) Willett of Orion, IL; 3 daughters, Terry (Steve) Brooks of New Windsor, IL, Mindy (Kevin) Poppy of Lynn Center, IL, Wendy (Jim) Swanson of Alpha, IL; 13 grandchildren, Mark (Kim) Brooks, Scott Brooks, Chris (Jennifer) Brooks, Merideth (Brad Huels) Willett, Derek Willett, Donald Willett, Aaron (Ashley) Poppy, Amanda (Ryan) Ferry, Mikayla Poppy, Kollin Poppy, Landon Willett, Tucker Swanson, Pyper Swanson; 1 step-granddaughter, Kaylin Hellyer; 6 great-grandchildren, James Brooks, Dylan Brooks, Madilyn Brooks, Eden Poppy, Everhett Poppy, Maddox Ferry, and a great-grandson lovingly expected; 1 step-granddaughter, Athena; 1 step-grandson Anthony; 1 sister-in-law, Mary Willett of Oneida, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 3 brothers, Curtis, LaVerne, Lloyd "Luzz" Lundquist; 2 sisters, Lucille Hurstrom, Violet Snell; and a granddaughter-in-law Tammy Willett.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Alpha United Methodist Church
211 N. Scandia Street, Alpha, IL
Jun
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Alpha United Methodist Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.