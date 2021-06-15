Betty G. Lundquist Willett

November 18, 1931-June 13, 2021

ALPHA-Betty G. Lundquist Willett, age 89, of Alpha, IL passed away at her home Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Alpha United Methodist Church. The funeral service will directly follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at the Alpha Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be left to the Oxford Twsp. Fire Department, Alpha United Methodist Church, or the Alpha Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

She was born November 18, 1931 in Alpha to Ida M. Strandberg and the late Ralph E. Lundquist. She graduated with the first graduating class for AlWood High School. She married Lyle "Shorty" Willett on April 16, 1949 in Cambridge, IL. He preceded her in death on October 3, 2009.

Betty was a homemaker and belonged to the Alpha United Methodist Church and its Women's Group. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing cards and games with her family and working crossword puzzles.

Survivors include 1 son, Barry (Anna) Willett of Orion, IL; 3 daughters, Terry (Steve) Brooks of New Windsor, IL, Mindy (Kevin) Poppy of Lynn Center, IL, Wendy (Jim) Swanson of Alpha, IL; 13 grandchildren, Mark (Kim) Brooks, Scott Brooks, Chris (Jennifer) Brooks, Merideth (Brad Huels) Willett, Derek Willett, Donald Willett, Aaron (Ashley) Poppy, Amanda (Ryan) Ferry, Mikayla Poppy, Kollin Poppy, Landon Willett, Tucker Swanson, Pyper Swanson; 1 step-granddaughter, Kaylin Hellyer; 6 great-grandchildren, James Brooks, Dylan Brooks, Madilyn Brooks, Eden Poppy, Everhett Poppy, Maddox Ferry, and a great-grandson lovingly expected; 1 step-granddaughter, Athena; 1 step-grandson Anthony; 1 sister-in-law, Mary Willett of Oneida, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 3 brothers, Curtis, LaVerne, Lloyd "Luzz" Lundquist; 2 sisters, Lucille Hurstrom, Violet Snell; and a granddaughter-in-law Tammy Willett.