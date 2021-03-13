Beverly A. Coulter

April 13, 1956-March 10, 2021

LYNN CENTER-Beverly A. Coulter, age 64, of Lynn Center, Illinois, passed away at

9:25 AM on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, Illinois. She was born April 13, 1956 in Avon, Illinois, the daughter of Albert E. and Marille P. (Hornbaker) Moore, Sr. Bev attended Warren High School and graduated from Abingdon High School with the Class of 1974. She later attended Carl Sandburg College and obtained a degree in Cosmetology. On May 1, 2013, Bev married David Coulter and he is surviving. She worked at Farmland Foods in Monmouth, retiring in 2015. Bev enjoyed gardening and flowers, collecting pigs and angels, but mostly, she loved her family.

Bev is survived by her husband David of Lynn Center, daughters Jessica

(Wilson) Jackson, Julie Ross, and Danielle (Cheryl) Ross, and one son, Jim Coulter. One sister, Susan Moore, and one brother, Jay Moore. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, Natalie and Nathan Barron, Jasmine and Wilson Jackson, Desirae and Sebastian Arteaga, Erionn and Davion Wallace, Alexandria, Nicholas, H'Layna, and Jordan Kushmer, Madison Jensen, and Hailey Coulter, as well as seven great-grandchildren and one on the way. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Jane Moore, Karen Sue, and her brother Albert Moore, Jr.

As were Bev's wishes, cremation is being accorded. A graveside interment is planned for 12:15 PM on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Silent Home Cemetery in Cameron, Illinois. A visitation is planned from 10:00 AM-Noon on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Turnbull Funeral Home in Monmouth.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, masks are required and social distancing should be observed. A memorial fund is being established for her family, or Western Illinois Animal Rescue in Monmouth, Illinois. For more information, or to leave a remembrance of Bev, please visit www.turnbullfuneralhomes.com.