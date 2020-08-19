Beverly J. Sheesley

November 28, 1929 - August 16, 2020

MOLINE - Beverly J. Sheesley, 90, of Moline, passed away, Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her home.

Cremation rites have been accorded; no services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Society.

Beverly was born on November 28, 1929, in Canton, IL, the daughter of Harold L. and Hazel L. (Howard) Manwarren. Beverly enjoyed gardening. She was a lover of pets and animals and she was a childcare provider for many years.

Survivors include her daughters, Deb MacFarland, Moline, Sue (Chris) Hammerberg, Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Josh and Beau Adams, Ashley MacFarland, Kayla, and Ethan Hammerberg; great grandchild, Ben Adams.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandy Kratz; and her brother, Howard Lynn Manwarren.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.