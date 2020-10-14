Beverly J. Vollrath

July 20, 1938-October 12, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Beverly J. Vollrath, 82, of East Moline, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Oct. 12, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Funeral services will be 10 am Monday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation will be 2-4 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Friedens Cemetery, Port Byron.

Bev was born July 20, 1938, to parents Dean and Dorothy (Versluys) VanKlaveren in Moline, IL.

She attended United Township High School, where she met her husband Keith Vollrath. They were married on Oct. 19, 1957 and enjoyed 62 years of marriage until Keith's passing in July of this year.

Bev had a strong faith and was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church, and enjoyed spending time with her friends in her card clubs, class reunion group, and Red Hat Society. She enjoyed traveling and took many road trips via motorcycle and RV with Keith. She loved her girls trips to Wisconsin with her sisters and special cousins who were just like sisters. Her greatest joy, though, was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a love for animals and enjoyed taking trips to Niabi Zoo with her grandkids and birdwatching. She was always ready for a game of Sequence, had an infectious and ready laugh, and her Christmas sugar cookies were the highlight of the holidays.

Bev's survivors include her children, Kim (Dennis) Mulherin and Kirk (Stacy) Vollrath; grandchildren, Michelle (Jason) Mitchell, Katie (David) Benevento, Sarah (Matthew) Rumery and Danny Mulherin;step grandchildren, Amanda Sandoval and Amber (Logan) Cook; great-grandchildren, Flynn, Elsie, Sadie, Jax, and J.T; step great-grandchildren, Logan and Elijah; sisters Pat Sandoval and Judie (Jerry) Couri; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Keith.

A special thank you to the wonderful staff and volunteers at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their care and support of Bev and her family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com