Beverly Joanne Nunn

January 5, 1934-June 5, 2021

LA PORTE-Beverly Joanne Nunn, 87, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 11:30 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Life Care Center of Michigan City.

She was born January 5, 1934, in Moline, IL, to Harold James and Maxine (Radue) Keleher.

Beverly attended Robert Morris College in Illinois. She went on to work as a criminal investigator with the Department of Treasury for 15 years. Beverly was a homemaker and mother. She enjoyed playing golf at the Villages, in Florida.

On June 28, 1953, in Orion, Illinois, she married Richard Nunn, who preceded her in death October 1, 2010.

Also preceding in death were her parents; and two brothers, James & Robert Keleher.

Surviving are her daughters, Nancy (Garry) Marlow and Rebecca (Mark) Votava; sister, Mickey Woodley; brother, Patrick Keleher; three grandchildren, Benjamin, David and Robert Votava; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration reception in Beverly's memory will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Esterdahl Funeral Home, 1301 4th Street, Orion, Illinois, 61273.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The Pax Center Food Pantry, 605 Washington St., La Porte, Indiana, 46350 and/or Sand Castle Shelter, 1005 W. 8th St., Michigan City, Indiana 46360 in memory of Beverly J. Nunn.

