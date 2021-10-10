Menu
Beverly Mae Birchell Zink
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Beverly Mae Birchell Zink

February 28, 1933-May 10, 2020

VIOLA-Beverly Mae Birchell Zink, 87, formerly of Viola, Illinois, died May 10, 2020.

A visitation is 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Monday, October 25, in the CE Building at New Windsor Presbyterian Church, New Windsor, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.

Beverly Mae Anderson was born February 28, 1933, in New Windsor, to Harold and Stella Mae (Falline) Anderson. Her husbands, Emmanuel "Mannie" Birchell and Robert Zink, Sr. preceded her in death.

Beverly is survived by five daughters; a stepson; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Full obituary at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
CE Building at New Windsor Presbyterian Church
New Windsor, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your Mom loved Family, friends and life. I still remember her chatting everyone up who came into Bob & Maribells sundries. She always welcomed me whenever I came to her home with you. Her and Mannie were a staple in Viola for many years having over 50 wonderful years together. May they Rest In Peace for a wonderful life long lived.
Rose Hayes
October 13, 2021
