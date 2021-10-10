Beverly Mae Birchell Zink

February 28, 1933-May 10, 2020

VIOLA-Beverly Mae Birchell Zink, 87, formerly of Viola, Illinois, died May 10, 2020.

A visitation is 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Monday, October 25, in the CE Building at New Windsor Presbyterian Church, New Windsor, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.

Beverly Mae Anderson was born February 28, 1933, in New Windsor, to Harold and Stella Mae (Falline) Anderson. Her husbands, Emmanuel "Mannie" Birchell and Robert Zink, Sr. preceded her in death.

Beverly is survived by five daughters; a stepson; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Full obituary at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.