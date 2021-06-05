Blake F. Brown

March 15, 1948-May 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Blake F. Brown, 73, of Rock Island, Illinois, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at home.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Blake Forrest Brown was born March 15, 1948, in Four Corners, Alabama, the son of William and Grace (Barnett) Brown. He married Darla Hursman on August 21st 1971 in Geneseo, IL.

He worked at Robin Hood Mill, Davenport, IA and Case IH, East Moline IL for 30 years until retirement.

He was very involved with his children and always enjoyed being surrounded by his Grandchildren. He enjoyed everything outdoors. He was an avid golfer playing in many leagues and tournaments over the years. He was also a league bowler and enjoyed playing Pickle-Ball.

Those left to cherish his memory include; His wife Darla; Children, Andrea (Bob) Hickerson of Moline, Adam (Kayla) of Geneseo, Douglas (Claudine) Brown of North Carolina. Five grandchildren; Ariel, Brandon, Connor, Jayce and Levi; One great-granddaughter Miranda. Siblings, Edgar (Carol) Brown of Woodhull, Illinois, Milton Brown of Andover, and Mildred Sturms of Davenport, Iowa. He also had many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both parents; Siblings, Margaret Hornbuckle, William D Brown and Alinda Adlfinger.

