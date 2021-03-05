Menu
Blanche Lavin
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Blanche Lavin

September 24, 1929- March 3, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Blanche A. Lavin, 91, of East Moline, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Monday, March 8, 2021 at Christ the King Church, Moline with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Worldvision.org.

Blanche was born September 24, 1929 in Perry County, IN, the daughter of Francis and Frances (Strobel) Harpenau. She married Joseph M. Lavin on May 12, 1951 at St. Mark's Church in Tell City, IN. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2013.

Her greatest joy was her family and raising her children. She had worked at Uptown Variety, Hasty Tasty and Carol's Dairy all of Moline.

Blanche was a member of Christ the King Church, Moline. She enjoyed fishing, crocheting, playing bingo and euchere. Blanche liked going to the casino, watching Wheel of Fortune and Lawrence Welk.

Survivors include her children, Larry (Kathy) Lavin, Cambridge, Stephen (Cathy) Lavin, Washington, PA, Lynda Lavin, Moline, Jeffrey (Mary) Lavin, Peoria, AZ, Nancy Lavin, East Moline and Joseph (Christine) Lavin, Moline; son-in-law, John Quick, Moline;12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Doris Werne, Ferdinand, IN and Jeannie Gill, Sullivan, IN and brother, Donald Harpenau, Chrisney, IN. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Lavin, daughter, Victoria Quick and sisters, Marguerite Biever and Betty Werne.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Christ The King Church
3209 60th St., Moline, IL
Mar
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Christ The King Church
3209 60th St., Moline, IL
I remember Blanche from when I was in grade school from Ben Franklin's. She was a very good person, always made me feel very important. I will always cherish my memories of her. Prayers and thoughts to the family.
Dawn Clark (Parks)
Friend
March 5, 2021
Sending all the Family & Friends our deepest sympathy and proof healing.
Buddy & Gina (Biever) Winkler
March 5, 2021
